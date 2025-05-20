The Untold Orchestra and its acclaimed ‘Icons’ concert series visited the Isle of Man in May as part of the Isle of Man Arts Council’s 60th anniversary celebrations.
The 20-piece Manchester-based ensemble, known for their different genre performances and orchestral arrangements, played three concerts across the island each dedicated to a different musical icon - from soulful tributes, pop legends and family-friendly favourites.
The tour began with a tribute to the late Amy Winehouse at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin, with renditions of ‘Back to Black’, ‘Valerie’, and ‘Rehab’.
Next, Peel Centenary Centre came alive with the sounds of Disney, enchanting children and adults alike with beloved songs from The Lion King, Encanto, Moana, Hercules, and even High School Musical.
The grand finale was then held in Cathedral Isle of Man in Peel, where a specially commissioned orchestral celebration of the Bee Gees ‘brought the house down’.
The concert drew a crowd of nearly 350 fans, including His Excellency Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and Lady Lorimer, who joined the audience in celebrating one of the island’s most iconic musical exports.
Sam Davies, founder of the Untold Orchestra and pianist, said: ‘This week has been an absolute treat spending time here in the Isle of Man.
‘Everybody has been so welcoming and it’s been really great performing the music of such iconic artists to such warm crowds.
‘I’d like to say a massive thank you to the Isle of Man Arts Council for bringing us over, and we hope to be back very soon!’
Member of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Peter Shimmin, added: ‘The Untold Orchestra brought us together with a beautiful mix of heartfelt tributes and joyful moments.
‘Their visit reflected everything we strive for at the Isle of Man Arts Council - making incredible performances accessible, meaningful, and connected to our community.’