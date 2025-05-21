Isle of Man artist Adam Berry has brought his own expressive designs to TT merchandise with a brand new range.
The former University College Isle of Man student’s work draws inspiration from vintage poster art, rock music, and the ‘raw energy’ of the TT.
A spokesperson from the TT commented: ‘The new collection looks to capture not only the races, but the spirit of the island itself, through nostalgia of old-school greetings, the atmosphere found around the Mountain Course and the shared joy of riding with fellow fans.
‘Each piece features Adam’s signature style – vibrant, thoughtful, and rooted in a deep love for the TT – offering fans a wearable keepsake that’s as distinctive as the event it celebrates.’
The collection consists of three t-shirts and are all priced at £25, the titles of which are ‘Motorcycle Mecca’ (dark blue), ‘Greetings’ (white) and ‘Sunday Girl’ (black).
Another new collection has also been launched in collaboration with Albion Knitting Company, which relocated its operations to the Isle of Man earlier this year.
Founders Chris Murphy and Jamie O’Neill have brought their award-winning knowledge of knitwear manufacturing to the TT, combining modern Merino wool technology with a ‘deep-rooted’ love of motorcycling.
The three styles in the collection consist of the ‘Mountain Crew Neck’, ‘Governor’s Quarter Zip’ and ‘Greeba Full Zip Hoodie’.
The latter costs £210, while the other two products cost £180.
The spokesperson added: ‘This new premium collection of road-ready knitwear is made from total easy care Merino and assembled with precision at Albion Knit’s new Ronaldsway factory.
‘Each garment is made from 100% extrafine Australian Merino, making them machine washable, incredibly durable, and ready for whatever the road throws your way.’