The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Isle of Man, Finalists' Exhibition. Photo by Callum Staley (CJS Photography).
Artwork by the finalists in The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize Isle of Man 2022 has gone on display.
Work by 20 young artists have been shortlisted and the finalists’ exhibition is on show at Unit 1A (the former Card Factory shop) at the Strand Shopping Centre, in Douglas,
The judges will select the Judges Prize (£800 for the student, £2,000 for their school).
Meanwhile, the public are invited to vote for their favourite artwork, with the most popular being awarded the Public Vote Prize ( £400 for the student, £1,000 for their school).
The finalists are:
Sofia Ekdahl, age 18, of St Ninian’s High School, with a digital print, Blue City.
Ava Treutler, 18, of King William’s College, with a photography and digital media piece, Eight Worlds.
Sophia Poulsen, 18, of University College Isle of Man, with an oil painting, Enbarr.
Lucia Prince, 18, of SNHS, with pen and pencil on board, Cooineemayd Orroo (We Will Remember Them).
Anastasiia Smolianinova, 18, of KWC, with her plant life sculpture, Chernobyl.
Natalie Clarke-Smith, 16, of KWC, with digital photography and Photoshop piece, Eye of the Beholder.
Noelle Nicolaus Dadia, 19, of SNHS, with pastel and pencil on paper, Fragments.
Alicia Kewley, 17, of Ballakermeen High School, with acrylic on card, Gender Stereotypes.
Daniel Lawrie, 16, of BHS, with acrylic painting, Fused.
Sophie Bowers, 16, of KWC, with digital photography and Photoshop piece Now You See Me.
Paulina Kurzydlowska, 18, of BHS, with watercolour piece, Isolation.
Francesco Facchini, 18, of KWC, with spray paint and collage on wooden panel, Smiles.
Tanna Fierriere, 16, of KWC, with digital photography and Photoshop piece, On Fenella Beach.
Erin Haswell, 18, of SNHS, with lino print, Raiee Yn Touree.
Sebastian James, 18, of KWC, with mixed media piece Tinker Tailor and The Mundane.
Lea Borucka, 16, SNHS, with acrylic on board, Truth.
Lula Thomas, 16, BHS, with acrylic painting, Submersion.
Lola Epifani, 15, of SNHS, with digital piece, Vamp.
Derek Black-Kay, 19, of UCM with digital painting, Visual Worlds.
The Sovereign Art Foundation Students Prize was established in the island in 2017.
Entrants must be enrolled at secondary school and be nominated by their teacher.
Some of the artworks are available for sale in a silent auction.
Bidding and voting closes on December 2. Vote and bid at the exhibition or online at www.sovereignartfoundation.com/art-prizes/student-art-prize/isle-of-man/
The exhibition is free to view and runs until December 4.
It’s open on weekdays from 9.30am to 5pm and at weekends from 11.30am to 4pm.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |