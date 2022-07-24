Art in the heart of the square
A new arts space and studio, run by a popular community artist, has opened in the heart of Castletown.
Eve Adams has opened a studio at ‘The Square’, a shared arts and commercial space, situated in the old Lloyds bank building in Castletown square.
Eve has created a space to hold art classes for both adults and children, after-school clubs, holiday art camps and individual workshops, as well as somewhere where Eve can produce and create her own art work.
Eve is a well-known community artist, who has created the popular Ballycashtal Beg fairy door trail around the historic town centre, along with similar art trails in Port Erin and two painted sculptures for the Wallaby and Big Splash dolphin charity art trails.
‘This is a space in the Square, a shared use building in the heart of Castletown square, and my studio is upstairs, overlooking the square,’ said Eve.
‘Its a nice supportive atmosphere with the other businesses. It’s a nice place to work, overlooking the castle.
‘It gives me the chance to try out loads of different things.
‘I’ve got a small retail space, to sell my own artwork and I have my little work bench, and the rest of the space is shared space, where I can spend my time working on really cool projects.
‘I’m supposed to work from here as an artist and illustrator, but I haven’t had any time to do that yet, as I’ve been busy with my art groups and classes.
‘I do children’s holiday clubs and after school clubs, adults art clubs and monthly deeper workshops too.
I am also running an open studio time on Thursday, Friday and Saturday where you can come in a choose a variety of projects to work on.
‘There will be loads of different media to work with, like acrylics and oils, pastels, pencils, and I’ll talk about loads of different techniques.
‘I’ll be able to do loads of crafty and educational stuff with more people.
‘The after-school clubs are very popular, but the space gives me the opportunity to work on my own projects.’
More details can be found eveadams.art
