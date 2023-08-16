There is a whole new timetable of activities planned for September with sessions priced at only £3 per session at Kensington Arts.
The timetable will begin on Monday, September 11. Visit www.kensingtonarts.im to find out more or visit its Facebook page to get in touch.
Here are the details for each session.
Young Writers
Led by Jo Smith, these after school sessions focus on all aspects of creative writing, including poetry, prose, songwriting, and scriptwriting. They cover a wide range of writing styles and genres; whether you want to write the next bestseller, the next No.1, or simply like to jot down your thoughts at the end of the day. All abilities are welcome: all you need is the desire to get writing.
Wild Track
Aimed at those who have an interest in multimedia (such as film, photography and graphic design). This evening session will allow those of all abilities to have a space to learn, refresh skills or enhance their skills. You will work on various creative media projects, individually and in groups, with the potential to gain work experience and more.
Art Tank
Art Tank takes place in the art classroom upstairs, and is instructed by professional artist Anna Clucas. This after school art group involves collaborative projects and design across all types of visual art: painting, drawing, printmaking, sculpture, ceramics, crafts, graphic design and decorative art.
Connections
Connections is the National Theatre’s annual, nationwide youth theatre festival. The programme has been established for 29 years with a celebrated history of championing the talent of young people from across the British Isles. This workshop focuses on the submission of a play to take part in the festival.
SoundCheck Youth and Adult
SoundCheck is a music project that promotes musicians island-wide, producing live events and studio recordings. Join a band, learn an instrument and meet other musicians.
Tech Crew
The aim of this workshop is to gain technical expertise in sound, lighting and stage management, from designing and programming lighting for theatre plays or musicals to mixing sound for bands, musicals, and shows. You can also provide technical support at gigs such as showcases of SoundCheck bands and theatre performance at Kensington Arts including the Connections play submission.
Kan U Dance
Kan U Dance offers dance education of many styles including contemporary, commercial, lyrical, jazz and much more. Participants will learn modern technique methods as well as some of the classics. It is all about having fun and working on new moves. Participants will have the opportunity to work together as well individually.
Drop in Drama
This laidback drama group is aimed at young stars-in-the-making looking to dip their toe into the world of acting. Participants will learn by playing drama games and exercises to improve confidence, self-esteem and develop their body and voice skills.
Drama School Prep
Aimed at those thinking of applying to drama school, these weekly workshops will help to build your confidence and develop your audition skills as we guide you through the drama school application process. The workshop will explore voice, movement, improvisation and acting, using both classical and contemporary texts, in an inclusive, supportive and collaborative environment.