New murals have been launched in Port Erin at the George Herdman Library.
The murals were funded by the Isle of Man Arts Council and painted by island artist Kate Summerville, who has gained a well-respected reputation for her sea themed art work since returning to the island with her family in 2018.
Both murals pay homage to the Isle of Man, with a picturesque drawing of Port Erin beach, as well as an aquatic themed wall depicting the fascinating marine life the island has to offer.
The choice behind these murals was down to the history behind the library.
The library was founded by Professor William A. Herdman, a local marine biologist who also built the Marine Biological Station in Port Erin. This was built in memory of his son, Second Lieutenant George Andrew Herdman.
He was killed in action at 20 years old during the Battle of the Somme on July 1, 1916.
- A Summer Reading challenge began at the library this week. It is part of a national scheme introduced by the Reading Agency to encourage children to read six books over the summer holidays.
Fuelled by stickers and prizes along the way, the George Herdman Library has plenty of fun on offer over the six-week holidays for children of any ages to enjoy.
The majority of the children's activities over the holidays will be garden themed.
This includes making bug hotels, fairy doors and wooden birds to name a few.
The reading challenge is free to join and the library encourage people to take part as part of their summer.
The George Herdman Library do not fine for late books.