Castle Rushen High School hosted its largest Art and Design Exhibition to date last week, drawing in more than 100 members of the public to celebrate outstanding student achievements.
The exhibition showcased work from students studying Art, Graphic Design, Product Design, Woodwork, and Textiles at GCSE, SQA, AS, and A-Level.
Staff from schools across the island, along with representatives from University College Isle of Man (UCM), attended the event to support the young artists and designers.
The list of winners at GCSE level included Benjy Behrman (graphic design), Stan Cubbon (product design), Gigi Fisk (art), and Lucy Whiteley and Keira Trustrum (textiles).
AS Level winners were also awarded for art (Jacob Swales) and textiles (Lily Rose Williams), while A-Level winners were also recognised for product design (Zoe Durcan), art (Fion Holder) and textiles (Lucy Sloane).
A spokesperson from Castle Rushen commented: ‘Deputy head Nicola Kennedy commended the hard work of the students and acknowledged the commitment of staff, including art teachers Mr Edwards and Miss Greensmith, graphic design teacher Miss Dickinson, product design teacher Mr Fells, woodwork teacher Mr Seddon and textiles teachers Mrs Alman and Mrs Charker.
‘Visitors praised the quality of work on display, noting the creativity and craftsmanship, and commended Castle Rushen for being the only school on the island to host an annual public exhibition of this kind.’
The awards were supported by local sponsors, with Sound Records and TwoTwo Visuals sponsoring the graphic design awards, and Parish Pantry sponsoring the art award.
