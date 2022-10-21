Arts centre to keep it cool with Disney classic
A new production of Disney’s Frozen JR will be staged at Kensington Arts from July 27 to 29 2023.
The spectacular 60-minute musical, designed for school-age performers, is based on the 2013 Disney film and the 2018 Broadway adaptation.
Adapted for young performers, this musical includes favourite Frozen songs such as ‘Love Is an Open Door’, ‘Do You Want to Build a Snowman?,’ and ‘Let It Go,’ as well as wonderful new songs from the Broadway production.
With its empowering message of love and understanding, Frozen JR is sure to melt your heart!
Kensington Arts is now accepting expressions of interest from potential cast members via an online form.
The age limit is eight to 18, but if a cast member turns eight or 19 during the rehearsal period or performance dates they may take part.
Rehearsals will take place from April to July 2023, at Kensington Arts.
Not all cast will be called for every rehearsal, and a detailed schedule will be given in advance.
Jane Corkill, arts development manager, said: ‘We’re incredibly excited to be bringing this modern Disney classic to the island. Having a regular creative outlet is not just part of a well-rounded education – it is essential for a child’s emotional health and well-being.
‘Producing a show brings the arts together and provides growth opportunities for all varieties of learners.’
Peter Shimmin, creative development co-ordinator at the centre said: ‘Besides being incredibly fun, musical theatre shows - like Frozen JR - help young people develop many of the skills necessary for success in today’s world, including self-confidence, communication, empathy, teamwork and self-discipline.’
If your child would like to take part, visit Kensington Arts’ website, www.kensingtonarts.im, or social media pages for all the information.
Disney’s Frozen JR is presented through special arrangement with and all materials are provided by Music Theatre International.
