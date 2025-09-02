Some are large and rather grand while others are small and mysterious but many are well worth a visit.
Most of the churches are open for much of the day although it is worth checking the times. For example, Ballaugh Church is only open at weekends.
Many of the churches also have fascinating displays of crosses – both Celtic and Norse – which brings the different cultures and religions together.
Visiting them also ensures you will head to all corners of the island and it is worth exploring the surrounding areas, whether deep in countryside or within towns or villages.
Reporter James Campbell picks 12 of his favourites but there are plenty of others you can visit...
Old Lonan
This church, also known as St Adamnan’s, has a special place in my heart as my grandad was vicar here around 30 years ago.
It is one of the island’s prettiest churches and when the daffodils are out it is idyllic.
Set in an isolated area close to Baldrine, it is striking as part of it has a roofless and ruinous section.
It has been built on land with ancient religious significance. The church yard contains Celtic crosses, the oldest of which dates backs to the 5th century which suggests there may have been a keeil here at one time.
St Adamnan’s is still very well maintained thanks to The Friends of St Adamnan's formed in 1968.
Malew
This is one of the larger churches, known as St Lupus, on the list and brightly painted. While it looks rather modern, much of it dates back to the 18th century.
Inside are beautiful stained glass windows, early religious artefacts and various pieces of art by local artists. There is also a quirky feature with a kind of balcony running along the lefthand side.
Outside, it has one of the largest church yards in the island, leading it to become known as 'the Westminster Abbey of the Isle of Man'.
Despite the werewolf connotations of the St Lupus name, the church known for the ominous-sounding vampire grave cornered by four iron stakes and draped in heavy iron chains. There are also ancient Malew Celtic crosses.
Andreas
St Andrew’s Church is an imposing sight and quite a contrast to many of the smaller churches peppering the island’s countryside.
You have to drive up a long lane before the building looms into sight.
This is one of the newer churches, only built in the early 19th century, with a dominant tower which once stood at 120ft tall.
Inside it is spacious and airy with a balcony above as you walk in which was not accessible on my visit. The ceiling is also impressive with wooden arched beams giving a whalebone effect.
Outside there is a large churchyard along with the moving site of 23 military, mainly RAF, graves.
Ballaugh
This old church, also known as St Mary de Ballaugh, has bags of character.
While this church was built in the 18th century it is believed there has been a religious building on the site since the 12th century.
It has distinctive features including the crooked gate pillars and a rope to ring the bell on the outside which I did not dare pull.
The graveyard is full of gnarly old trees and wonky headstones adding to the character.
Inside, the church is very well kept thanks to the Friends of Ballaugh Old Church and has a lovely wooden crisscross ceiling.
St Runius
This is possibly my favourite church with bags full of character in an isolated setting just outside Crosby.
Dedicated to Ma Rooney (St Runius), the church was built in around 1200, but was altered in 1754. Evidence of the original smaller building can be seen in the eastern half of the church.
There used to be a gallery for musicians which would have stood over the modern doorway. The stone steps outside the entrance accessed to this gallery.
In 1853 the church was displaced as the parish church for Marown by the church opened on the main Douglas - Peel road.
Although the church continued to be used for special services, it fell into disrepair and it was only after restoration by volunteers that it could be reopened in 1959.
Inside, the far end is covered in what looks like mould but it is very well kept with lovely lattice windows. It is the sort of chapel you can picture in a Bronte novel.
Jurby
St Patrick’s Church stands proudly on a high point in the village surrounded by green fields and the Irish Sea just behind.
The building has stood there for 200 years but there was a church dating back to the 13th century and there is even a Viking burial ground on the site.
It is large and airy inside with numerous large arched windows letting in the light. The knitted ‘Jurby Mice’ have become a popular family attraction each year.
Patrick
Holy Trinity Church is a solid-looking but pretty building surrounded by an interesting graveyard.
Holy Trinity was consecrated by Bishop Wilson in 1714 but was rebuilt in 1881 with the site of the old church becoming part of the. The graveyard was used for graves for the nearby Knockaloe Camp during WWI but these have since been removed.
Inside, this church is really lovely with a striking crisscross beamed ceiling with beautiful stained glass windows depicting St Germanus and St Maughold. I also love the mint-coloured pews.
Maughold
This church is one of the oldest on the island and is probably best known for its impressive collection of crosses with a third of all Celtic crosses housed here.
It was founded by St Maughold in 477AD and was commissioned as a church in the 12th century by Viking King Olaf I.
The church is not very striking from the outside but it has a vast graveyard which includes an Archibald Knox-designed obelisk. It has a lovely interior with the fascinating Maughold Cross which is thought to have been created during the Medieval period.
Agneash
Veering into the Methodist chapels, the one at Agneash is an unassuming faded yellow building.
But inside it is a cluttered delight and you are met with large lettering declaring ‘Praise ye the Lord’ and ‘God is Love’.
The chapel was central to life in the village during the mining heyday in the 1800s which would cram in 200 people.
The chapel is still well used today with a prayer meeting every Saturday and a service every Sunday afternoon.
Cregneash
Sadly, when I visited recently, St Peter’s church was not open so I could not get a photo inside. However, it is now open daily during the summer months.
But that maybe a good thing as the last time I was in there was for a wedding and I ended up in hospital with an asthma attack!
Despite being set in such an historic village, the church itself is not as old as many others and was only built in the late 19th century.
Bride
Like many of the island’s churches, there was a much older building on the site, dating from around 1200.
Dedicated to St Bridget, the church was built in 1876 and is quite imposing with a dominant clock tower.
It is surrounded by a picturesque graveyard and inside there is an impressive set of stained glass windows.
St Luke’s
This is the highest church in the island, set in a rather isolated part of Baldwin, but with breathtaking views across the valley.
Again, the current building lies where a much older keeil once stood. A little further up from the church is the ancient site of the Manx parliament in the form of a stone circle known as Killabane.
It is rather simple inside, but it has an impressive organ and it has striking hanging light fixtures.