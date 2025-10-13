A dog cared for by the ManxSPCA for the past three years has been given a permanent home at Greenhills Sanctuary.
Cooper, described as having a quirky and playful nature, has now joined the sanctuary, where he will live in a secure and spacious environment.
Caroline Cardona of Greenhills Sanctuary said the team knew Cooper was ‘a perfect fit’ from the moment they met him.
‘He will enjoy plenty of open space, enrichment activities, companionship, and, most importantly, love and security best suited for him and his needs,’ she said.
Ms Cardona thanked the ManxSPCA for entrusting Cooper to their care and praised the charity’s ongoing work to help animals across the island.
Greenhills Sanctuary, a registered charity, provides lifelong refuge for animals that are not suitable for a domestic environment.