Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Shay Marsden at Coast, Douglas.
- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Mark Walton at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Chris Sullivan sax sessions at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Clypse at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- ‘Building Inner Strength’ event at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 6pm to 12am.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Metallic-Her at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.
- Ed Miller Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Traditional folk session at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, 1pm to 3pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Chalky and Alan at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.
- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.