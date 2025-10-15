Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Music is the Answer - Monthly Quiz Night at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Shay Marsden at Coast, Douglas.

- Toby Higgins at the Railway, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Alex Harris at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- The Mollag Band and John Gregory at the Peel Centenary Centre, 8:30pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Mark Walton at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Chris Sullivan sax sessions at Encore Bar and Brasserie, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Clypse at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- ‘Building Inner Strength’ event at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 6pm to 12am.

- Leddra Chapman at the Erin Arts Centre, Port Erin.

- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Metallic-Her at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.

- Ed Miller Band at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Traditional folk session at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 1pm to 4pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, 1pm to 3pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Chalky and Alan at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 7pm to 9pm.

- Winston Liu at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.