The latest book in a series of Manx Bedtime Stories which raises money for island charities has been launched.
Yellow has again been written by retired deputy head teacher Rob Cowley with illustrations by island student Graiagh Smith.
The story is about Gertrude, a circus elephant who feels greatly under appreciated and dreams of becoming an artist.
Following a commotion in the Magic Kingdom, Gertrude soon discovers the value of true friendship as hidden talents come to light.
Proceeds from the sale of the book are being donated to Wish Upon A Dream, which helps grant wishes for sick children in the island.
The previous books have raised thousands for charities including Isle Listen, Autism in Mann and the Age Concern Hardship Fund, and hundreds of children have hopefully enjoyed a lovely bedtime story.
Copies have also been donated to groups such as Rebecca House children’s hospice and the Children’s Ward at Noble’s Hospital. Each magical bedtime story embeds a positive moral message for young children, encouraging a greater understanding of the world around them by delving deep into the world of the Magical Kingdom.
Pink is about daring to dream, Red is about finding your own voice and Blue is about the wisdom that comes with age.
Find out more about the series at www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/manx-bedtime-stories or at www.bunchcreative.im/bunch-books
Yellow is available to buy now.