University College Isle of Man (UCM) recently hosted an event to mark the 50th anniversary of the opening of its Homefield Road Campus.

The event was attended by the Chief Minister Alfred Cannan, Minister for Education Daphne Caine, Mayor of Douglas Natalie Byron-Teare, alumni, staff and students, and was held exactly 50 years since the opening of the building often referred to as the ‘main college building’ on May 9, 1975.

During the event, guests enjoyed 1970s themed mocktails and canapés created and served by the catering, hospitality and food services students, a short speech from the principal Jesamine Kelly and performances of reimagined 1970s songs by music students.

Guests also enjoyed viewing the ‘Milestone’ exhibition, which featured student artwork, a history of business and computing, a timeline of UCM history since it began as the ‘Douglas School of Art’, and nostalgic memorabilia.

UCM’s principal, Jesamine Kelly, commented: ‘We were delighted to use the anniversary of the official opening of the Homefield Road Campus to mark three important milestones in UCM’s history.

‘It has been 145 years since the founding of the Douglas School of Art, 10 years of the Annie Gill Training Café and 50 years of this campus.

‘So many people in our community are connected to UCM through previous learning or employment, and we really wanted to showcase this in the exhibition and mark this important event.’

During the evening, island businesses and landmarks were also lit up red to mark the milestone.

These buildings included the Legislative Building, Tower of Refuge, Braddan Roundhouse, Barclays, Ramsey Swing Bridge, Stonehage Fleming, buildings in Strand Street and Douglas Promenade, Standard Bank, Utmost, Dohle and Noble’s Hospital.

Braddan Roundhouse lit up in red to mark the 50th anniversary of the UCM campus
Braddan Roundhouse lit up in red to mark the 50th anniversary of the UCM campus (University College Isle of Man)
Art student's work in the Milestone exhibition
Art student's work in the Milestone exhibition (University College Isle of Man)
Nobles Hospital
Nobles Hospital (University College Isle of Man)
UCM Catering students prepared some delicious canapes
UCM Catering students prepared some delicious canapes (University College Isle of Man)
The Tower of Refuge
The Tower of Refuge (University College Isle of Man)
The Legislative Building
The Legislative Building (University College Isle of Man)
Douglas War Memorial
Douglas War Memorial (University College Isle of Man)
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan at UCM's Milestone exhibition
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan at UCM's Milestone exhibition (University College Isle of Man)