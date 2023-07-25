Taylorian Productions is preparing to bring big-hearted musical extravaganza Kinky Boots to the island stage for the first time.
They will perform the multi-award-winning musical at the Gaiety Theatre from Wednesday next week (August 2) until August 12.
Director Chris Cuming told Island Life: ‘When we saw that Kinky Boots was available for licence, we jumped at the chance to produce this much-loved show.
‘This captivating British story highlights friends and family bonds in traditional factory towns and underscores significant LGBTQIA+ themes.
‘It shows everyone how you can “change the world when you change your mind”.
‘The tale of Lola resonates with us on the island, where individual expression is crucial.’
Mostly inspired by true events, Kinky Boots tells the story of Charlie Price, who has reluctantly inherited his father’s shoe factory, which is on the verge of bankruptcy.
Trying to live up to his father’s legacy and save his family business, Charlie finds inspiration in the form of Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos.
As they work to turn the factory around, this unlikely pair find that they have more in common than they realised - and discover that when you change your mind, you can change your whole world.
Chris said: ‘We have a phenomenal cast for this production which includes Kaysee Craine our leading man, who is playing the wonderful role of Charlie Price, our two leading ladies, Victoria Wylde playing the role of Lauren who is a little quirky and who adores Charlie, and Kate Stobart playing the role of Charlie’s fiancée Nicola, a smart businesswoman.
‘This year we also have Nicholas McLean complementing the local cast, who plays the sassy leading character of Lola.
‘Nicholas has joined Taylorian straight from the West End after playing Boq for over 500 performances in Wicked.’
Asked how rehearsals were going, Chris said: ‘Rehearsals are amazing! The amount of laughter and smiles in the rehearsal room is why we do what we do.
‘The respect the cast shows each other is something to be truly admired. Taylorian do a relatively short rehearsal period as we do understand that everyone leads a busy life in one way or another so we rehearse just once a week but in the week leading up to getting into the Gaiety theatre we do an intensive week where we rehearse every day between 10am-10pm with as many cast as possible to really put the finishing touches together.
‘We do this to ensure the rehearsal period doesn’t become stagnant or boring and therefore it keeps it alive for when we arrive at the theatre.’
Chris added: ‘The audience can expect a truly wonderful performance with the most incredible score played brilliantly by our nine-piece orchestra. This is a lively production bringing this essential story and message to life.
‘We guarantee the audience will leave the theatre smiling and uplifted.’
Producer is Taylorian co-founder Matt James and musical director is Kelvin Towse. Performances take place from August 2 to 12, and includes a matinee show on the final day.
A captioned performance takes place on Monday, August 7. Tickets start at £20.
• Meanwhile, Taylorian will be performing songs from much-loved West End and Broadway musicals for one night only at the Gaiety on Sunday, August 6.
Sunday Night at the Gaiety will feature some of the island’s best-known performers, Kristene Sutcliffe, Georgia Maddocks, Eve Puzzler, Damian Kneale, Jack Divers, Debbie Gooding, Tony Eccles, Mandy Griffin, Neil Callin, Emma Callin and the upcoming stars from the Arts Hub.
They will be performing songs from Hamilton, Beauty and the Beast, Dear Evan Hansen, We Will Rock You, Shrek, Six, Kinky Boots, Back to the Future and many more.
Tickets for Kinky Boots and Sunday Night at the Gaiety are available online at www.villagaiety.com, from the box office on 600555 or call into the Welcome Centre at the Sea Terminal.