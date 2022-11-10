Black Dyke Band musician is special guest at gala concert
Subscribe newsletter
Douglas Town Band will be joined by Black Dyke Band’s principal cornet, Richard Marshall, at their concert to celebrate their 135th anniversary.
Richard will play a number of solo pieces at the band’s annual gala concert, which will also see the premiere of a new piece commissioned by the band.
The concert takes place at St Ninian’s Church, in Douglas, on Saturday.
A Black Dyke Band spokesman said: ‘To do justice to Richard’s playing accomplishments is difficult but quoted at the Black Dyke Brass Arts Festival, the internationally acclaimed maestro Elgar Howarth described Richard as “the most outstanding cornet player this country has ever produced”.’
Richard’s solos will include The Carnival of Venice, Don’t Doubt Him Now and Miss Blue Bonnet.
He will also be demonstrating the Geneva brand of instruments.
The position of principal cornet is heralded as the hottest seat in banding.
Previously principal cornet for 10 years with the Grimethorpe Colliery Band, Richard fulfilled his childhood ambition and followed in the footsteps of some of his cornet heroes and moved to Black Dyke in January 2006
Richard was brought up in a brass banding family and started playing the cornet at the age of nine.
The concert will see the premiere of a new piece commissioned by the band, Douglas Festival Parade by Gordon Higginbottom.
Band pieces include Prismatic Light, There’s No Business Like Show Business and Pirates of the Caribbean.
Saturday’s concert starts at 7.30pm.
Refreshments will be served in the interval and there will be a raffle.
Tickets cost £10 for adults, £5 for concessions and £20 for a family (two adults and two children). They are available from Morrison Photos, in Bucks Road, Douglas, or on the Douglas Town Band website douglastownband.org.im
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |