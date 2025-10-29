A vibrant new addition to the Isle of Man’s music community has taken shape with the launch of the Blue Train Youth Band, an initiative led by local musicians Mike Divers and Steve Daykin.
Formed earlier this month, the ensemble brings together young players from across the island, offering them the chance to develop their skills and experience performing in a big band setting.
The creation of the Blue Train Youth Band represents a significant new opportunity for young musicians on the Isle of Man, where access to ensemble performance experiences outside of school can sometimes be limited.
Despite having held just two rehearsals so far, organisers say the group has already demonstrated impressive energy, commitment and musicality.
The project has been met with strong support from parents, teachers and the wider community, signalling a promising new chapter for youth jazz in the island.
‘We’ve been absolutely blown away by the positivity and support for the Blue Train Youth Big Band,’ said musical director Mike Divers.
‘It’s an inspiring project and, after just a couple of rehearsals, they’re already sounding fantastic. It’s a real privilege to work with such a talented and enthusiastic group of young musicians and to help provide the next generation of Isle of Man jazz talent with a platform to shine.’
The Blue Train Youth Band welcomes young musicians of approximately Grade 4 level and above to take part.
The next rehearsal will be held at 10am on Sunday, November 2, at King Court’s Theatre, King William’s College.
Those interested in joining can register online at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLScvyH9nUqBPhDiSyDBfGHSUyUiwWSZwgZMz4pj_ovNgT87t-Q/viewform
The form asks questions such as age, instruments played, any current instrumental teachers, what school they go to and the names of parents.