The Bluetones frontman Mark Morriss is set to return to the Isle of Man for two performances this summer.
The Slight Return and Marblehead Johnson singer will play at Port Erin’s Erin Arts Centre on Friday, June 19 and Saturday, June 20, 2026, organisers But First Promotions have confirmed.
The shows come as The Bluetones prepare to tour the UK this autumn to mark 30 years since the release of their debut album, ‘Expecting to Fly’, which featured singles including ‘Slight Return’, ‘Cut Some Rug’ and ‘Bluetonic’.
The band have also recently released their seventh studio album, ‘Atlas’, a compilation of EP material from 2024 and 2025.
During the Erin Arts Centre performances, Morriss is expected to play a mix of Bluetones material, songs from his solo work and a selection of cover versions.
The evening will also feature support from Mike Wilton, of The Standard Lamps, who will open the show before joining Morriss on stage later in the set.
Wilton has collaborated with Morriss on his solo albums and regularly performs with him live, contributing guitar and vocal harmonies.
Promoter Rob Cope said the pair were among the first artists brought to the island by But First Promotions in 2018 and have returned on several occasions since, building a strong following locally.
He added that, with The Bluetones not scheduled to perform on the island as part of their upcoming tour, the concerts would offer fans a chance to hear classic tracks alongside newer material in an intimate setting, with limited capacity expected to create a close audience atmosphere.
Tickets for both shows are now on sale, priced at £27.50 plus booking fee, and are expected to be in demand, with organisers encouraging early booking to avoid disappointment.