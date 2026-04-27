Tesco is embroiled in a planning dispute over the installation of refrigeration equipment said to be causing noise disturbance.
He said the overnight operation of the equipment raised significant concerns about the impact of noise on nearby homes.
The applications came before the planning committee this week but were deferred to a date to be set, to allow Tesco to carry out further noise surveys at a number of locations.
Committee member Adele Betteridge said: ‘We need to get it done.
‘It’s not fair on the people who are living with this.’
Neighbours on Orchard Road, Port Erin, said residents were finding the constant noise a problem, particularly as the equipment runs throughout the night.
They said: ‘Between 10pm and 6am the coolers appear to be working harder and making more noise or stopping and re-starting at full volume.
‘More consideration needs to be given to neighbours.’
The units at Port Erin have been operating since May 2024.
Residents said the installation of fencing had reduced noise but it still required additional acoustic insulation.
Owners of a property on Victoria Road, Douglas, raised similar concerns about noise from equipment located around 10ft from their bedroom window.
They said it had resulted in disturbed sleep and was affecting their mental health, and also raised concerns about vibrations and potential impact on foundations.
Tesco has applications for similar gas coolers and mechanical equipment at other stores across the island.
A noise assessment was carried out in November last year.
In the case of the Port Erin store, this stated the minimum background noise level was 45dB during the day, 43dB in the evening and 33dB at night.
Readings taken from outside Ramsey fire station ranged from 46dB during the day to 30dB at night, while those taken at Victoria Road ranged from 43dB to 30dB.
British standards state that internal noise levels within a bedroom with the window open should not exceed 25dB during the day and 20dB at night to avoid sleep disturbance.
The survey report concluded that for each of the three stores the noise levels from the equipment complied fully with the Local Plan and were ‘very unlikely to give rise to complaints from residents’.
High noise levels were recorded during two visits to the Port Erin store, but Tesco confirmed there was a fault with the gas cooler unit which has since been fixed.
The planning officer said there was uncertainty over the noise report data and calculations, and questioned why readings had not been taken after installation.
He concluded that daytime activity and general background noise meant the impact between 7am and 11pm was not considered to cause unacceptable harm, noting that some equipment switches off overnight.
However, recommending refusal of the applications, he said overnight operation raised significant concerns regarding noise, and insufficient evidence had been provided to show adverse effects would be avoided.
Martin Robeson, representing Tesco, told the planning committee that when it came to carrying out a noise survey ‘we are at the mercy of the weather’.
The Tesco superstore in Port Erin reopened in May 2024 following a major refurbishment of the former Shoprite premises, with the Ramsey store reopening in September 2024 and Tesco Express in Douglas in February last year.
Conversion works included upgrading the refrigeration system and replacing heating and cooling systems with electric air-source heat pumps.