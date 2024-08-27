‘The House of Hope’ by Joanne Clague
Pbk, Canelo, £8.99
This is the first book in a new series which focuses on the lives of three women who find themselves in one of the first women’s refuge in the UK.
Winter, 1887, and a young woman is found on the doorstep of the House of Help for Friendless Girls. The girl is taken in, but it isn’t long before her pregnancy is discovered, which could put the future of the house – a new experiment in dealing with destitute women – in jeopardy.
Meanwhile, Amelia yearns to break away, but will she betray Emma’s secrets for a chance at a new life?
‘The Stranger Beside Me’ by Caroline England
Pbk, Piatkus, £9.99
A dark, twisty psychological suspense thriller.
When no one is what they seem, who can you trust? Katy is a single mother, plagued by fatigue and anxiety, and she rarely has time for friends.
But when she encounters Sibeal, this all changes. Katy soon finds herself pulled out of her isolation into a fierce friendship.
But Sibeal is not all that she seems. And when her life begins to spectacularly unravel, Katy is swept up in the storm. Who can Katy trust? Can she even trust herself?