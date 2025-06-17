Isle of Man singer-songwriter Ian Thompson has released a new single, Fools Are In Fashion, co-written with his brother, Jimmy.
The track, first written several years ago, has been updated with new lyrics and a revised structure. It was recorded and produced by Gyp Buggane at Ballagroove Studios, with Buggane also contributing to the arrangement, drums, keyboard and production.
Thompson said the song reflects concerns about global leadership and rising intolerance on social media.
‘It’s mainly about foolish leaders running the world and continuously messing everything up – with warfare, injustices and inequality,’ he said. ‘Also, the number of maniacs that now have a voice on social media is frightening. The intolerance and hostility are very disturbing, so we just wanted to address it in the best way we know how – with a song.’
The single has been added to Manx Radio’s A-list, and Thompson recently discussed the release in an interview with presenter Christy Dehaven.
The track is the second of three songs recorded with Buggane since March, supported by funding from the Isle of Man Arts Council.
The first, Our 1st Gig, was released on 25 April and has received airplay both locally and internationally. The song reflects on someone’s memories of their early music experiences and is described by Thompson as having a retro, dreamy feel.
A third single, And The Feeling Is, is due to be released later this year. Thompson said it is a ballad exploring powerful emotions such as love, grief and spirituality, which he hopes listeners will connect with.
All tracks are available to stream or purchase online.