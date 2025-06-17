A new guidebook offering an in-depth look at the Isle of Man’s landscapes, heritage sites and lesser-known natural spots is being launched this week.
Wild Guide: Isle of Man is the latest addition to the award-winning Wild Guide series by Wild Things Publishing. Written by local outdoor expert Andy North, the book features over 400 recommendations for places to explore, eat and stay across the Island.
The guide highlights hidden glens, wild swimming spots, prehistoric ruins and coastal walks, with detailed maps, photographs and tips for responsible travel. Locations include the sea caves of the south coast, the cliffs of the Calf of Man, and the ancient burial site at Meayll Hill Circle.
Also included are lesser-known inland locations such as secluded gorges, fossil beaches and remote waterfalls, offering readers new ways to explore familiar surroundings or discover areas they may never have visited. A range of options for families, solo travellers and seasoned walkers are covered, with safety and accessibility guidance included throughout.
The book features a curated selection of traditional inns, cafés and farm shops where visitors can rest and refuel. There are also suggestions for stargazing spots, picnic areas and places for peaceful reflection in nature. Practical tips are provided on travelling sensitively to help protect the environment and respect local communities.
North, founder of the Manx outdoor company Happy Explorer, said the book aims to encourage a deeper connection with the Island’s landscapes.
‘It’s been an absolute delight to write a book about the place I’m proud to call home,’ he said.
‘From sea caves and fossil beaches to standing stones and secret waterfalls, the Isle of Man never stops surprising you. I wanted to help people discover the Island’s wildest corners – whether it’s watching dolphins from a cliff edge, scrambling through a gorge or falling asleep under a sky full of stars.’
Originally from the Island, North has worked in outdoor education and conservation for more than 30 years. His experience includes guiding expeditions in locations such as Patagonia and Alaska, delivering school-based environmental learning in Skye, and working with charities to support young people through outdoor activities.
More recently, he has focused on nature-based well-being through Happy Explorer, a social enterprise that offers guided retreats using techniques such as kayaking, wildlife watching and cold water immersion.
The book was produced in partnership with Visit Isle of Man, as part of its strategy to promote sustainable, nature-based tourism. The organisation’s 10-year plan, Our Island, Our Future, positions the Island as a destination for mindful travel and low-impact exploration.
Deborah Heather, chief executive of Visit Isle of Man, said the project reflects the Island’s status as a UNESCO Biosphere Reserve.
‘This collaboration is an important step in our strategy to position the Island as a leading eco-tourism destination,’ she said. ‘The guide captures the raw beauty and deep heritage of our whole Biosphere nation, and helps us reach new audiences seeking meaningful, sustainable adventures.’
A public book launch will take place on Thursday 19 June at Noa Market Hall in Douglas. Entry is free, but booking is required.
The guide is available to order now via booksellers and from wildthingspublishing.com.