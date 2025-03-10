‘The Lightfingered Lass’ by Joanne Clague
Paperback, Canelo, £9.99
Written by Laxey based author Joanne Clague, this is another cracker - a gripping, gritty Victorian saga with a daring heroine.
This is the second book in Jo’s The House of Help for Friendless Girls series, based in nineteenth century Sheffield. This time we find teenager Nan Turpin in trouble again for stealing.
Cast out by her family, it’s the House or gaol. She and warden Hetty immediately clash, but Hetty has her own secrets to occupy her.
As romance blossoms for Nan outside of the House, can she forge a crime free future?
Joanne will be signing copies on Saturday, March 15 from 11am to 12pm at our Ramsey store.
‘We all Live Here’ by Jojo Moyes
Hardback, Michael Joseph, £22
Welcome to the Kennedy household: Lila wrote a bestseller about keeping your marriage alive, then discovered her ex was having an affair.
Stepdad, Bill, moved in after Lila’s mum died. He’s kind, old-fashioned and driving her absolutely nuts.
Celie, Lila’s eldest, hates school so much she’s stopped going. Violet is nine and sings age-inappropriate rap songs and laughs at fart jokes.
Truant the dog, has just bitten Lila’s carefree estranged father, who has turned up unexpectedly.
The girls discover a kindred spirit in a man chasing life’s joy. Bill even loosens up. Remarkably Lila finds herself dating. It’s all change. Change is good - right?