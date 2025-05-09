The Isle of Man marked the 80th anniversary of VE Day with a number of different events and memorials across the island on Thursday.
The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan led two acts of remembrance earlier to mark the anniversary, firstly laying a wreath at the war memorial in Government Office at 11.30am where he was joined by Ministers and Members of Tynwald.
Then, just before midday, the party gathered at the Douglas War Memorial to observe the national two-minute silence, where the Chief Minister laid another wreath and provided a short speech.
An hour earlier, at 11am, an Act of Remembrance was also held at the Castletown War Memorial, organised by the Castletown and District branch of the Royal British Legion.
Later in the day, church bells rung out across the island in a tribute echoing the celebrations of May 8, 1945.
At 5pm, the bells of St George’s Church in Douglas chimed, followed by a peal at St German’s Cathedral in Peel at 6.30pm.
Schools and nurseries also paid tribute to those who lost their lives as well as celebrating the end of the war, with St Joseph’s nursery in Willaston throwing a garden party.
Children turned up to nursery wearing England football shirts and waving Union Jack flags, while VE Day banners were put up outside.
A VE Day anniversary concert and drumhead service at the Villa Marina then rounded off the island’s events, attended by the Lieutenant Governor Sir John Lorimer and the Chief Minister.
As well as the occasion being marked in the island, there was also Manx representation at Westminster Abbey for the annual Service of Recognition.
The Deputy Chief Minister Jane Poole-Wilson attended the service, alongside island residents who are veterans themselves.