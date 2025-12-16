‘Rick Stein’s Christmas’ by Rick Stein
Hbk, BBC Books, £28
Festive Feasts, delicious dishes, terrific tipples, family stories and memory makers, wrapped up.
For the very first time, one of the nation’s most-loved chefs celebrates the most wonderful time of the year with a book to cosy up and hunker down with.
From unmissable classics to fresh new dishes, Rick Stein’s Christmas features more than 100 recipes to take you through the festive season.
Whether it’s roast goose, glazed ham, mince pies, a little spice inspired by his wide-ranging travels, or the best ways to make magic with your leftovers, this is Rick’s collection of everything that says comfort and joy in the kitchen. Limited signed copies are available.
‘Night Life’ by John Lewis-Stempl
Hbk, Doubleday, £12.99
A gorgeous book for wintertime and a perfect stocking filler for outdoor people. In this enchanting follow-up to Nightwalking, John Lewis-Stempel once again ventures out into the night to discover the natural world after dark, its rarely seen spectacles and curiosities.
There are hares boxing under stars, wintry moons with halos, rock-pool creatures glowing neon under UV light, barley fields shimmering in moonshine. Wandering his familiar farmland, and further afield too, exploring the Lake District, the Welsh coast, London’s Thames. Everywhere, he shows us why the night is precious, and what it is to be human in the dark. Limited signed copies are available.
- These titles are available from both Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin