In the south of the island, there will be no cover on Sunday December 21 or Sunday December 28. On Christmas Day, Clear Pharmacy at Darnill’s Complex on Station Road in Port Erin will be open from 12 noon to 1pm. The same hours will apply on Boxing Day at Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary. On New Year’s Day, Clear Pharmacy in Port Erin will again be open from 12 noon to 1pm, while Clear Pharmacy in Port St Mary will provide cover on Sunday January 4, 2026, between 12 noon and 1pm.