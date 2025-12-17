In Douglas, there will be no pharmacy cover on Christmas Day, Thursday December 25, or on New Year’s Day, Thursday January 1. On Boxing Day, Friday December 26, two pharmacies will be open. Clear Pharmacy at Tesco on Victoria Road will operate from 12 noon to 1pm, while Boots the Chemists on Strand Street will be open from 10am to 4.30pm.
In the south of the island, there will be no cover on Sunday December 21 or Sunday December 28. On Christmas Day, Clear Pharmacy at Darnill’s Complex on Station Road in Port Erin will be open from 12 noon to 1pm. The same hours will apply on Boxing Day at Clear Pharmacy, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary. On New Year’s Day, Clear Pharmacy in Port Erin will again be open from 12 noon to 1pm, while Clear Pharmacy in Port St Mary will provide cover on Sunday January 4, 2026, between 12 noon and 1pm.
In Peel, Clear Pharmacy at Michael Street will be open from 12 noon to 1pm on both Christmas Day and Boxing Day. On Sunday December 28, Clear Pharmacy at Atholl Place will provide cover during the same hour. The Atholl Place pharmacy will also be open from 12 noon to 1pm on New Year’s Day, with Michael Street providing cover on Sunday January 4, 2026.
In Ramsey, Clear Pharmacy on Parliament Street will be open from 12 noon to 1pm on Christmas Day. On Boxing Day, Clear Pharmacy at Tesco in Ramsey will operate during the same hour. On New Year’s Day, Bakers Pharmacy on Parliament Street will be open from 12 noon to 1pm.
Manx Care is advising residents to plan ahead and ensure prescriptions are arranged in good time.