‘Nesting’ by Roisin O’Donnell
Hardback, Scribner, £16.99
A powerful debut novel from this Irish author tackles the tricky topics of controlling abusive relationships, escape, homelessness and the harsh realties of breaking free to start again.
Having carefully researched cases of coercive control and the isolation of individuals by their partners, Roisin weaves a deft web of pain and hope. The main character, Ciara moves to a hotel with her children, having fled their father, Ryan.
What is fascinating about this book is the portrayal of Ryan not as a cartoon villain, but as a complicated and damaged man who cannot comprehend the damage he has caused.
‘Please Find Attached’ by Laura Mucha
Hardback, Bloomsbury, £18.99
Do you over-analyse relationships? Or do you avoid thinking about them altogether? How do you think your childhood impacts you and your relationships?
In ‘Please Find Attached’, seven people talk candidly about their upbringings, loves and losses. Delving deep into their lives, Laura Mucha unpacks attachment theory, and how it can help to make sense of our lives.
‘Please Find Attached’ explores why we think, feel and behave the way we do with loved ones, and leads us towards better relationships as a result.
The author researched this topic for 10 years prior to writing her first book ‘We Need to Talk About Love’.
Both books are available at the Bridge Bookshops in Ramsey and Port Erin.