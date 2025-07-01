An author from Scarborough has released a new supernatural espionage thriller which features the Isle of Man’s famous road racing courses.
The new novel, titled ‘John Willis’, has been written by Joel Campbell, with the story being set in and around the world of motorcycle road racing.
Aside from the island, it also features Oliver's Mount, Aberdare Park, Imatra, Hengelo and many more 'circuits' familiar to racing fans.
However, Joel says that knowledge of motor sport is not required to understand the story.
The book’s synopsis reads: ‘The human race is in peril, the status quo at risk.
‘A cold war has broken out on Earth. Not between nations, but between good and evil.
‘Entering the fray is a race of xenophobic aliens, ready to take up the mantle and rid the neighbourhood of these humans, these parasites, once and for all.
‘Up steps John Willis, and let’s just call him one of the good guys. But he’s not alone. He recruits the man “Whiskers”.
‘The pair embark on a journey across Europe. The mission? To track down and thwart the alien masterminding this plot to prevent humanity from developing and reaching for the stars.
‘Our two protagonists travel back and forth across Europe under the guise of journalist and photographer. Conversely, unfriendly agents are sent out to track their movements.’
This will be Joel’s second novel to feature the Isle of Man, with the first being an official biography for the late TT icon Daley Mathison titled ‘Forget Me Not’.
To find out more and purchase John Willis, you can visit https://www.amazon.co.uk/John-Willis-Joel-Neil-Campbell-ebook/dp/B0FD3T7R29?ref_=ast_author_mpb
Ten percent of all proceeds from the book will go towards island charity the Joey Dunlop Foundation.