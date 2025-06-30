A 29-year-old shoplifter who stole three bottles of wine has been fined £300.
Prosecuting advocate Victoria Kinrade told the court that the defendant was seen in the Spar shop in Willaston on February 28, taking three bottles of wine and leaving without paying.
Watterson, who has 29 previous convictions involving 44 offences, was recognised from the banning book, as he is subject to a licensing ban until May 28, and later attended a voluntary police interview, admitting the offence.
He’ll pay at a rate of £15 per week, deducted from benefits.