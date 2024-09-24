‘Hortobiography’ by Carol Klein
Hardback, Ebury Press, £22
Carol Klein is one of Britain's best loved horticulturists. For decades gardening has been at the heart of her life.
From her childhood adventures in Manchester to her first experiments in plantswomanship at Glebe Cottage. From training as an artist and a teacher, and then finding an entirely unexpected career as one of Britain’s most beloved television presenters; in this long-awaited memoir, Carol tells the story of the people, places and plants that have shaped her life.
A story of a life lived happily amongst the greenery. The perfect companion for anyone seeking solace in the natural world.
Limited signed copies available.
‘Precipice’ by Robert Harris
Hardback, Hutchinson, £22
Seamlessly weaving fact and fiction, Precipice is the thrilling new novel from Robert Harris.
A world on the brink of catastrophe. In London, 26-year-old Venetia Stanley – aristocratic, clever, reckless – is having an affair with the Prime Minister.
Asquith, a man more than twice her age, writes to her obsessively, sharing sensitive matters of state.
As he reluctantly leads the country into war, an intelligence officer is assigned to investigate a leak of top-secret documents. Suddenly, what was a sexual intrigue becomes a matter of national security that will alter the course of political history.
Limited independent bookshop exclusive signed editions available.