Easter weekend saw huge success for three island baton twirlers as they took part in the UTE Open (United Twirl England) competition in London.
Emily and Faiyth Challenor, along with Maisie Belcher-Smith, flew the Manx flag high as they competed against athletes from all over the UK and Ireland.
The trio have worked tirelessly over the last six months with training, and this paid off with some strong results.
Twenty-three year old Emily took part in the competition’s adult section and gained fifth, fourth, third and first-placed champion awards.
Eighteen-year-old Faiyth was in senior section and gained fifth, third, second and first-place champion awards, while 14-year-old Maisie finished eighth and seventh in the youth section.
Faiyth and Maisie also teamed up to finish second in the pairs event.
The trio would like to thank their sponsors Utmost International Isle of Man for its continued support with funding.
Thanks also go to Arbory and Rushen Parish Commissioners for its donation through the Thousla Cross Trust.
Up next, they are off to London next weekend to compete at the National Individual Finals along with five other island baton twirlers.
Following this, Emily is set to attend the Nations Cup in Italy in August.
- Are you a creative talent in the Isle of Man? Whether you're an artist, author, musician, or event organiser, we’d love to feature your work in Island Life in the Manx Independent! Share your latest project, exhibition, book launch, gig, or cultural event with our readers. Email [email protected] with details and a high-quality photo for a chance to be included. The Isle of Man has a vibrant arts and entertainment scene—help us celebrate it by sharing your story. Get in touch today and let Island Life bring your creativity to a wider audience!