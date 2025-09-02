‘Into the Fire’ by M.J. Arlidge
Hardback, Orion, £16.99
A tight, twisting thriller from this crime writer extraordinaire.
Helen Grace is sure she made the right decision quitting her job as a detective - until she looks out of her window to see a desperate young woman being pursued by two vicious thugs.
Helen races to the rescue into the night, swiftly downing the young woman's attackers, but she's then struck from behind, regaining consciousness to see the terrified woman being driven off in a white van.
M.J. Arlidge will be appearing at the Manx Litfest on Thursday, September 25 at 7.30pm at Quayle’s Hall, Ramsey. See https://www.manxlitfest.com/ for more details.
‘Polar Bear and Sea Lion’ by Pauline Hazelwood
Paperback, Saddletank Books, £5.99
Author and illustrator Pauline Hazelwood has created a hugely popular series of children’s books featuring steam locomotive characters.
The fifth, in the true engine stories series, is particularly loved on the Isle of Man as Polar Bear and Sea Lion and are based in Groudle Glen.
Pauline will be leading a live event in Douglas as part of this year’s Manx Litfest. Audience ideas will help her to create a cartoon scene.
Pauline Hazelwood will be appearing at Manx Litfest on Saturday, September 27 at 10am at Douglas City Library.