Billy Corkhill tried to kick a male who was on the ground but missed.
The 18-year-old appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, pleading guilty to being drunk and disorderly, and was also ordered to pay prosecution costs of £125.
Prosecuting advocate Sara-Jayne Dodge told the court that, on August 10, at around 2am, police were in Barrack Street, where there was a large queue to get into the Outback.
They saw five males pushing and shoving each other, resulting in two of them falling over.
Corkhill was then seen running from Shaw’s Brow and trying to kick a male who was on the ground, but he missed and appeared to kick a car instead.
Police arrested the teenager, who lives at Coronation Terrace in Douglas, and he was described as having glazed eyes and smelling of alcohol.
Defence advocate Lawrie Gelling asked for credit to be given for her client’s guilty plea and said that there had been no allegations of injuries, or damage caused.
‘It’s accepted that the officers had reason to arrest him,’ said Ms Gelling.
The advocate went on to say that Corkhill’s mother was helping him to pay his previous fine.
Deputy High Bailiff Ms Braidwood told the teenager: ‘I’m not sure what kind of play fight involves kicking your friends when they’re on the ground.
‘If your mother is paying your fines, you shouldn’t have any spare money for alcohol.’
Corkhill will pay at a rate of £80 per month.