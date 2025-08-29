A man who started his business with four rails of clothes at a car boot sale has been named one of the Gef 30 Under 30 winners for 2025.
Josh Moore is the owner and founder of Renegade: Cuts & Clobber, a unique fusion of vintage fashion and barbering that has quickly become a cornerstone of the Isle of Man’s independent business scene. Now named a Gef 30 Under 30 2025 Entrepreneurship winner, supported by Launchpad, Josh has built a business that is as bold and distinctive as the clothes on its rails.
Renegade was born in May 2021, in the uncertain wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. Josh had originally planned a creative career but lockdown forced him to rethink future. 'Throughout my life, even while studying, I worked across retail and hospitality. Those years gave me deep insights into the workings of local independent businesses,' he says.
He started his venture selling vintage clothes at a car boot sale in Onchan, selling out completely on his first try. Pop-ups at the Manx Games, Pride in Douglas, and Tynwald Day followed. By July 2021, Josh opened the first Renegade shop on Castle Street in Douglas. For two years, it operated purely as a vintage boutique, sourcing bold, sustainable clothing from the UK, USA, and Europe.
In 2023, Josh took a bold leap and introduced barbering to the Renegade shop. He trained at the London School of Barbering in Manchester, completing NVQ Levels 2 and 3, and winning the Fade Competition along the way. 'Barbering wasn’t just an add-on. It was a natural evolution,' he explains. 'Bringing it to the Isle of Man felt not just bold, but necessary.'
By 2024, Renegade had moved to a larger, more vibrant space on Bucks Road, embracing the shift of indie businesses to creative, affordable outskirts.
Josh still curates hand-picked clothes from across the globe, offering everything from Carhartt and Gucci to classic denim jackets, dresses, and rare band t-shirts. 'Every single item in store is treated with love and respect when finding its new home,' he says.
Training with The Lions Barber Collective has also equipped Josh with the tools to support clients’ mental health, spotting early warning signs and providing a safe, welcoming environment.
Josh credits his parents for much of his success. 'Without their love and support, Renegade would not be possible,' he says. His mum, Diane Moore, also trained as a barber and has joined the business full time.
'Being named a Gef 30 Under 30 winner means the world to me,' Josh reflects. 'This recognition validates everything we’ve built at Renegade.’
Josh encourages other young people to take the leap into entrepreneurship too. 'If you truly believe in your idea and what you’re working towards, you’re already on the winning path.'