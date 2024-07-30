Heather Winterbottom has worked with her husband as a GP in their rural practice for more than 40 years. But as the time comes to hang up their stethoscopes, the Winterbottoms discover that they have rather different visions of retirement. Heather dreams of exploring the Greek Islands, Alan dreams of growing his own vegetables. When things come to a head, Heather announces that she has decided to take a year off. From her old life, from her marriage, from Alan. Alone in beautiful Greece, Heather embarks on her very own odyssey.