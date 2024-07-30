‘The Treasury of Folklore: Waterlands, Wooded Worlds and Starry Skies’ by Dee Dee Chainey
Batsford, £20
In this latest ‘Treasury of Folklore’ from Batsford you can enter an enchanting world where the mysteries of the seas, skies and woodlands come alive through shared myths, legends and folk tales.
The stories included here traverse countries and continents and have been carefully selected to highlight how humans are linked through time and place, with shared dreams, fears and ways of rationalising the unknown.
Immerse yourself in the tapestry of tales collected in these pages, each story a testament to the enduring enchantment of the seas, skies and woodlands.
‘Mrs Winterbottom Takes a Gap Year’ by Joanna Nell
Hodder, £9.99
Heather Winterbottom has worked with her husband as a GP in their rural practice for more than 40 years. But as the time comes to hang up their stethoscopes, the Winterbottoms discover that they have rather different visions of retirement. Heather dreams of exploring the Greek Islands, Alan dreams of growing his own vegetables. When things come to a head, Heather announces that she has decided to take a year off. From her old life, from her marriage, from Alan. Alone in beautiful Greece, Heather embarks on her very own odyssey.
It's never too late for the adventure of a lifetime.
These books are both available at Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin and Ramsey.