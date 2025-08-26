‘Human Rights, Robot Wrongs : Being Human in the Age of AI’ by Susie Alegre
Paperback, Atlantic Books, £12.99
Artificial intelligence is no longer futuristic—it’s reshaping how we live, think, and connect.
In ‘Human Rights, Robot Wrongs’, barrister Susie Alegre warns of AI’s threat to core human rights: life, liberty, fair trial, privacy, and free expression.
Through compelling case studies and urgent ethical questions, she explores how emerging technologies challenge our freedoms and what must be done to protect them.
This powerful polemic is both a wake-up call and a passionate defence of humanity in the digital age.
Susie Alegre will be appearing at Manx Litfest on Sunday, September 28 at 10am at Keyll Darree, Douglas, see www.manxlitfest.com for more details.
‘The Story of Whisky’ by Charles MacLean and Gavin Smith
Hardback, Pavillion, £45
Explore whisky’s rich history from ancient distilling in 1200BC China and India to modern craft production worldwide.
Discover more than 100 tales, legends, and insights into iconic tools like the quaich and corkscrew, alongside stunning images of global distilleries.
Award-winning writers Charles MacLean and Gavin D. Smith deliver a lively narrative, sharing the adventures of whisky’s legendary pioneers.
The Story of Whisky reveals how flavour is shaped by history, tradition, and science—and how it’s evolving to meet the future. A spirited journey for enthusiasts and curious minds alike. Would make a perfect Christmas gift.