Eye for an Eye’ by M.J. Arlidge
Paperback, Orion, £9.99
Emily is a devoted single mother. Jack starts a new job in a new town. They share a secret: neither is who they say they are. Two of only nine UK criminals who have been granted lifelong anonymity.
But what if someone exposed their true identities to the families of their victims - desperate for revenge? Probation officer Olivia Campbell is challenged as the search for the mole intensifies, and the hunt for the vigilante killers heightens.
MJ Arlidge will be appearing at Manx Litfest on Thursday, September 25 at 7.30pm at Quayle’s Hall, Ramsey. Visit www.manxlitfest.com for more details.
‘Bookish’ by Matthew Sweet
Hardback, Quercus, £20
This is adapted from the upcoming major U & Alibi series created by Mark Gatiss which is set in postwar London.
Protagonist Gabriel Book is an unconventional London bookseller married to Trottie, the owner of the neighbouring wallpaper shop.
He is also a sleuth who uses the chaotic riches of his stock to crack the puzzling cases that come his way. The shop is a magnet for waifs and strays - some of whom bring mysteries of their own to his door.
There's Nora, sometime bookseller and true crime enthusiast; Dog, connoisseur of ginger biscuits and then Jack, whose arrival forces Book to confront a loose end from his past.