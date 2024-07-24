‘One Perfect Couple’ by Ruth Ware
Five beautiful couples. One deadly game. Who will escape alive? Lyla joins actor boyfriend, Nico to film ‘One Perfect Couple’ – a new TV reality show. The rules of the game are simple.
Ten strangers must survive together on the island - and the last couple standing scoops the prize.
But when a huge tropical storm cuts them off from everything, the group must band together.
As tensions run high and fresh water runs low, Lyla realises that someone is playing this game for real – and they'll stop at nothing to win. Love Island meets crime fiction in a plot-twisting summer blockbuster.
‘Let’s be Honest’ by Jess Phillips
HBK, Simon & Schuster, £20
Labour MP Jess Phillips gives a warts and all look at politics. From culture wars to clickbait, she examines how we’ve let our standards drop, with many expecting the worst and knowing life should be better.
Yet she believes in democracy, and the people she meets give her cause for optimism even if sometimes politicians really (really) don’t.
At once a laugh-so-you-don’t-cry takedown of the state of Westminster in recent years and a rallying battle cry for bringing truth back to politics, this book will make you angry, cheer you up and give you hope.
These books are both available at Bridge Bookshop in Port Erin and Ramsey.