A large number of local performers took to the stage in Douglas during TT week for North Quay Live’s TT debut.
The acts that took part throughout the week included Fireball, Eoin Molyneux, Sunset Jet, Jamie Blackburn, Penthouse Dive, Steve Nash, Alex Harris, Trevor Shimmin, Sean Crossley, 3 Million, The Barefoot Revolution and Just Blame Pete.
A spokesperson from organisers Heron and Brearley commented: ‘This year marked the first time North Quay Live took place during the TT, and we’re delighted with how it went.
‘Across several evenings, locals and visitors came together to enjoy live music in a relaxed, welcoming setting on the quay.
‘Despite a packed TT schedule and changes to the races and weather, the event drew a great crowd and created some memorable moments.
‘Highlights included Elvis making a surprise appearance with 3 Million, Peter Dunn getting the crowd dancing, and Sunset Jet leading singalongs with audience requests.
‘The event featured a mix of local talent and a visiting bands, offering a great snapshot of the island’s vibrant music scene.
‘We’re very grateful to the Domestic Event Fund for their support in helping us bring this new event to life. And of course, thank you to everyone who came along and made it such a positive experience.
‘We’re already looking ahead to our next event - the Jazz and Blues Festival, taking place on July 5.’
Organised by Douglas City Council, the Department for Enterprise, and Heron and Brearley, the Jazz and Blues Festival is to feature a stellar line-up of local musical talent.
The event will feature the TT’s Trackside stage, which is normally located at the Grandstand during racing fortnight, including a state-of-the-art sound system.
The spokesperson from Heron and Brearley also hinted that an announcement about a further planned event at North Quay is ‘imminent’.