Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Winston Liu at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Shaye Marsden at the Claremont, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Tom Baker at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Neil Cowie at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Enova, Explicit Redaction and Broken Rooster at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, from 6pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm to midnight.
- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.