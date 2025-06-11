Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Winston Liu at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Shaye Marsden at the Claremont, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at the Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Tom Baker at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Neil Cowie at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Enova, Explicit Redaction and Broken Rooster at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, from 6pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9pm to midnight.

- Awesome Party Band at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Chris Cuthbert at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.