‘Is a River Alive?’ by Robert Macfarlane
Hardback, Hamish Hamilton, £25
From celebrated nature writer Robert Macfarlane comes this perspective-shifting new book – which answers a resounding ‘yes’ to the titled question.
He argues that rivers are living beings – who should be recognised as such in both imagination and law.
The book flows first to northern Ecuador, where a cloud-forest and its rivers are threatened by goldmining.
Then, to the wounded waterways of southern India, where a desperate battle to save their lives is under way.
And finally, to north-eastern Quebec, where a spectacular wild river – the Mutehekau or Magpie – is being defended from death by damming in a river-rights campaign.
‘Mrs Spy’ by M. J. Robotham
Hardback, Bloomsbury, £16.99
A classic spy novel with a 60s’ twist. Maggie Flynn isn’t your typical mum.
She’s a spy, an unsuspecting operative for MI5, stalking London’s streets in a myriad of disguises.
Widowed and balancing her clandestine career with raising a Beatles-mad teenage daughter, Maggie finds comfort and purpose in her profession – providing a connection to her late husband, whose own covert past only surfaced after his death.
But Maggie’s world spins out of control with a chance encounter with a mysterious Russian agent.
In the murky and perilous world of espionage, can she outsmart those determined to keep her silenced?