’British Gardens’ by Monty Don and Derry MooreHbk, BBC Books, £35
Spring has sprung and our gardens are calling. If you need inspiration, look no further.
In ‘British Gardens’, Monty Don journeys from the northern tip of Scotland to the Cornish coast, seeking to understand what our gardens tell us about ourselves.
Encompassing historical gardens and public parks, mountains and seascapes, urban gardens and rural nurseries, glasshouses and community plots, each encounter is part of the story of British identity: marks of ingenuity, eccentricity, and adaptation to changing environments.
From Northumbria’s Alnwick Gardens and Beatrix Potter’s Lake District farmhouse to the rewilded walled garden on the Knepp Estate and the story of Britain’s first garden gnome, Monty’s account brings in an astonishing range of British experience.
Accompanied by a landmark five-part series on BBC2 and illustrated by stunning photography from Monty’s long-time collaborator Derry Moore, British Gardens is a definitive, and uniquely British, account of a nation like no other.
‘My Gardening Life’ by Mary BerryHbk, Dorling Kindersley, £25
More than a memoir – this is a lifetime of gardening inspiration.
Well-known and celebrated as a cookery writer and presenter, in ‘My Gardening Life’ Mary Berry shares her second great love: gardening.
From a passion that was sparked in her childhood as she helped her father in their vegetable patch, gardening has become a source of immense joy to Mary.
True fork to fork gardening, with a deep appreciation of round the year interest for pleasure as well as culinary delights. In this deeply personal account, she reveals all that she has learned through a lifetime of growing.
This gorgeous book includes: The gardens she has loved and tended, the plants she loves to grow, the people who have inspired and influenced her, how she gardens through each season and what gardening means to her.
Full of anecdotes, pearls of wisdom, and beautiful photos of Mary’s own garden.