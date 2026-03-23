‘Hide and Find in the Frozen Wilds’ by Sandra Dieckmann
Hbk, Scholastic, £14.99
Under the rising sun of the cold Arctic tundra, the snow is defrosting, wildflowers are swaying and a young Arctic fox is ready to explore.
From the chilly Arctic coast, and the windy mountains, to a frosty forest and Antarctica in the frozen south, follow a fluffy Arctic fox, a migrating tern and a baby penguin as they scamper, soar and waddle.
Join the intrepid trio as they explore the lands around them, observing all the incredible things there are to spot and learn about.
Develop observation, counting and colour skills as you go. With stunning illustrations by Sandra Dieckmann with more than 100 interactive flaps of different shapes and sizes, keeping curious minds and fingers busy.
Packed with facts on every page, there are hours of fun learning. This is the second book in the series: ‘Hide and Find in the Forest: A Lift-the-Flap Woodland Adventure’, is also available.
‘Once Upon an Island’ by Alice Albinia
Hbk, Magic Cat, £16.99
We love a gorgeous, illustrated, hardback book aimed at younger readers!
This one is a joy to share as a family.
Travel across oceans and through time with award-winning historian and storyteller Alice Albinia in her first children's book.
You have explored the Isle of Man, now discover 20 more wondrous islands - from the rugged landscape of the Orkney islands that people of the Stone Age once called home, to the sunny coasts of the Isles of Scilly.
This captivating journey reveals islands as places of wonder and warning, rich with histories that have shaped the world far beyond their shores.
Perfect for curious explorers, map lovers and anyone enchanted by the magic of faraway places, ‘Once Upon an Island’ is an unforgettable voyage through geography, history and story. Featuring first person narratives and read-aloud maps, all brought to life with beautiful illustrations by Helen Cann.