Families across the island are set for a delightful Easter treat this weekend as Manx Family Concerts brings the timeless tale of Peter Rabbit to life in a special seasonal performance.
Taking place on Easter Saturday, April 4, at the King’s Court Theatre within King William’s College, the concert promises an engaging blend of live music and storytelling.
Performances are scheduled for 1pm and 3pm, offering families two chances to enjoy the enchanting show.
Perfectly timed for Easter, when bunnies naturally take centre stage, the production draws inspiration from the beloved stories of Beatrix Potter.
Young audiences will be invited to ‘hop into’ Peter’s mischievous adventures through gardens and countryside, where curiosity often leads to trouble and unexpected discoveries.
Manx Family Concerts has earned a strong reputation for creating performances that inspire creativity and joy, particularly among younger audiences.
This latest show continues that tradition, combining gentle pacing with an interactive atmosphere that keeps children engaged while remaining enjoyable for parents.
Manx Family Concerts’ Heather Daykin said the event offers a refreshing way for families to spend time together during the holidays.
‘We’re absolutely thrilled to be bringing Peter Rabbit to Castletown this Easter weekend and the chance to step away from the usual routine into a world of live music, nature and storytelling magic.
‘Our mission has always been to bring people together through music in a relaxed, welcoming setting.’
She added that whether children are already familiar with Peter Rabbit or discovering the character for the first time, they are sure to be captivated by his playful spirit and the charming world he inhabits.
Supported by the Isle of Man Arts Council and Ellan Vannin Chiropractic Clinic, tickets for the performances through this link: https://www.ticketsource.com/manxfamilyconcerts/supertato/e-xzamop