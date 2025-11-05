‘Believe’ by Mark Cavendish
Hardback, Ebury Spotlight, £22
The definitive word from the legendary Manx Missile, Sir Mark Cavendish. Holder of a record 35 Tour de France wins and with a career that spans decades and several professional teams, he is incomparable.
Cav provides an intimate account of his exhilarating career, transporting readers to his most unforgettable racing moments. With photographic accuracy and insight, recalling his final poignant victories of the Tour de France.
Yet for all the once-in-a-generation talent and success, Mark is candid about the personal battle that it has taken to achieve greatness. This compelling, vulnerable autobiography demonstrates the true psyche of a champion.
Limited signed copies available.
‘The Hawk is Dead’ by Peter James
Hardback, Macmillan, £22
The latest thriller in the Roy Grace series and what a cracker!
Her Majesty, Queen Camilla, is aboard the Royal Train heading to a charity event when disaster strikes – the train is derailed. A tragic accident or a planned attack? Minutes later, a trusted aide is shot dead by a sniper, and the police have their answer. Despite all the evidence, Roy Grace is not convinced The Queen was the intended target.
Failure at this level is not an option. But time is running out before a killer in the Palace will strike again.
Limited signed Independent Bookshop Editions available.