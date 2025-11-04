Adam Alan Cowin recently pleaded guilty to four counts of provoking behaviour, one count of criminal damage, and one count of being drunk and disorderly.
He will be sentenced on December 2, after a probation report has been prepared.
Cowin was getting off the bus and officers described him as unsteady on his feet, slurring his words, and smelling of alcohol.
He was arrested for being drunk and disorderly and was then said to have spat on the floor of the police van, which resulted in it having to be deep-cleaned.
On July 22, Cowin came out of his flat, at Bircham Avenue Close, carrying a saw and a pole, and told a neighbour: ‘You owe me a million pounds.’
The neighbour told him he must be mistaken and he went back into his flat.
However, Cowin then came out again and approached the neighbour’s flat, but went home again after being told to.
On August 26, a woman at Bircham Avenue Close reported that Cowin had entered her hallway carrying a claw hammer, but left after she shouted at him.
On September 9, police were called to Clear Pharmacy after Cowin had entered eight times, and his behaviour prompted staff to lock the door.
On September 17, police were again called to Clear Pharmacy after Cowin repeatedly entered.
He then told officers: ‘I’m going to stab every one of those f****** c**** in there and rob the pharmacy.’
No bail application was made and he is remanded in custody.