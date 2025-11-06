Twenty-nine-year-old Liam Waldrum appeared before Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood recently, pleading guilty to being concerned in importing the drug to the island.
Prosecuting advocate Kate Alexander told the court that the drug was posted to the Isle of Man and weighed at 4,007.5 grams.
The prosecutor submitted that the case was too serious to be sentenced in summary court and should be committed to the Court of General Gaol Delivery.
Waldrum, who lives at Slieau Ree Apartments in Union Mills, was represented in court by advocate Ian Kermode, who agreed that the case should go to the higher court.
Bail continues.