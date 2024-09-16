‘Underdogs: Uprising’ by Chris Bonnello
Paperback, Unbound, £10.99
Manx Litfest is hosting this autistic advocate, author and speaker whose aim is to go above and beyond raising awareness and acceptance of autistic people, inspiring appreciation of their inherent value.
Chris is also the creator of the acclaimed website ‘Autistic Not Weird’.
Underdogs: Uprising is the fourth and final book in the Underdogs series.
After 13 months of vicious warfare, the fight between the underdogs and the opposition is nearing its end. The neurodiverse heroes must again think differently to overcome the odds and determine humanity’s destiny.
‘We Solve Murders’ by Richard Osman
Hardback, Penguin Viking, £22
Launching a brand-new series by bestselling author of The Thursday Murder Club.
Steve Wheeler is enjoying retired life. Investigations take a back seat to gentle routines.
His days of adventure are over: adrenaline is daughter-in-law Amy’s business now. As a private security officer she is currently on a remote island protecting world-famous author Rosie D’Antonio. Which was meant to be easy.
Then a death, a bag of money and a killer set on Amy. She alerts Steve and a breakneck global race begins - but can they stay one step ahead of a deadly enemy?
Exclusive independent bookshop edition with £5 off whilst stocks last.