A new book celebrating Manx folklore and young creative talent has been launched, with proceeds set to support two island charities.
The BIG Book of Magical Manx Tales is the latest release in the Manx Bedtime Stories Project and was officially launched last weekend.
The book features stories and illustrations created by children from across the Isle of Man, with all profits going to the Children’s Ward at Noble’s Hospital and Bridge the Gap, a charity supporting teenagers and young adults living with long-term health conditions.
The project was developed by retired teacher and author Robert Cowley, a former deputy head at St Ninian’s High School. The latest book is his seventh charity-focused publication and follows previous titles aimed at promoting positive values through storytelling.
For the second consecutive year, Mr Cowley organised a creative writing competition inviting children aged six to 13 to submit a bedtime story of up to 500 words, along with up to four illustrations. Entrants were asked to include a clear moral theme, such as kindness, friendship, respect, courage or care for the environment.
More than 80 entries were received, exceeding the number submitted the previous year. Each young contributor whose work was published received £20 and a copy of the book.
Mr Cowley said supporting local charities had always been central to the project.
‘It has always been important to me that the books support local charities,’ he said.
‘Although the competition was again aimed at stimulating the imaginations of young people, I also wanted the stories to benefit young people at some of the most challenging times for them and their loved ones.
‘The Children’s Ward was an obvious choice and Bridge the Gap is really unsung in literally helping bridge the gap between children’s and adult services.’
He also thanked the project’s principal sponsor, Dandara, for its continued support.
‘A sincere thank you to principal sponsor Dandara whose generous support has helped bring the project to life,’ he said.
‘Every penny of profit raised from the sale of The BIG Book of Magical Manx Tales will be used wisely.’
Dandara Isle of Man marketing manager Angela Beresford said the company was proud to support the initiative.
‘Over the last few years, the Manx Bedtime Stories Project has opened a new chapter in Manx storytelling,’ she said.
‘It champions young imaginations, gives young people a creative platform, celebrates Manx culture and directly benefits local families through the work of two charities that support island families at crucial moments.’
She added that the stories in the book reflected the enthusiasm and effort of the young contributors.
The book is available to buy from several outlets across the island, including Bridge Bookshop in Ramsey and Port Erin, Manx National Heritage outlets, Mostly Manx and The Book Company in Douglas.
Copies can also be purchased directly from Mr Cowley by emailing him, or from his stall at Tesco stores around the island.
He is scheduled to attend Tesco in Ramsey on December 19 and Tesco on Lake Road in Douglas on December 21, between 10am and 4pm.