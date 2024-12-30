‘Let Them’ by Mel Robbins
Hardback, Hay House, £22.99
What if the key to happiness, success, and love was as simple as two words?
If you’ve ever felt stuck, overwhelmed, or frustrated with where you are, the problem is not you. The problem is the power you give to other people.
Two simple words to freedom. Free from the opinions, drama, and judgments of others. Free from the exhausting cycle of trying to manage everything and everyone around you.
Using the no-nonsense approach that’s made The Mel Robbins Podcast a global sensation, Robbins says how you can apply it in eight key areas of your life to make the biggest impact.
‘The Yoga Happy Year’ by Hannah Barrett
Paperback, Quadrille, £20
Whether you’re a beginner or wanting to deepen your home practice, The Yoga Happy Year offers a 12-month plan to create an achievable, holistic daily yoga habit.
Yoga and meditation teacher Hannah Barrett shows you how to incorporate sequences, alongside breathing techniques and meditation, into your everyday life. There are video guides for the flows so you can follow along with Hannah at home by simply scanning the QR code.
This motivating, beautiful handbook also teaches you how to adapt yoga sequences to your body and includes mindfulness exercises and journal prompts to help create a deeper connection between your mind and body.