‘The Writer’s Room’ by Katie Da Cunha Lewin
Hardback, Elliot and Thompson, £16.99
Ever wondered how your favourite authors get into the zone and write their amazing books?
This is the perfect little book to inspire and fascinate, with photos and descriptions of writer’s shacks, sheds, studies, desks and bookshelves.
From St Jerome hunched over his desk as he translated the Bible into Latin, to Virginia Woolf’s writing lodge at Monk’s House in Sussex.
Shared spaces of learning, such as libraries and reading rooms through to temporary modern spaces seeing authors loitering with laptops in cafés and balancing acts on bus journeys, the variety is as broad as the church of writing.
‘A Literary Letter for Every Day’ edited by Liz Ison
Hardback, Batsford, £30
This fascinating anthology is a dive into the personal letters of some of the brightest literary minds in history.
This collection is a look into the personal lives of these beloved poets, novelists, and playwrights.
The letters contain wisdom and life lessons from the likes of John Keats and Oscar Wilde, as well as shared feelings of loneliness from Charlotte Brontë, loss from Ovid, and love from George Eliot.
With one letter for every day of the year, you can start or end your day with words from some of the brightest minds that ever put pen to paper.
The latest titles are available at both Bridge Bookshops in Port Erin and Ramsey.